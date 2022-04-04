Editor’s note: The first name of the suspect has been updated to reflect a correction made by the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded.

Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces felony charges on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted person carrying a loaded firearm.

Sacramento County Main Jail records show he had an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for a misdemeanor crime.

He is set to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

“This individual has not been arrested for any homicide related to this incident. The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence. This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case,” said Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Sacramento police had initially said they were searching for at least two people responsible for the deadly shooting but could not provide any suspect information.

Martin’s arrest comes after SWAT team members and detectives served search warrants at three homes, police reported.

During their searches, at least one handgun was recovered. A stolen handgun was also found inside the crime scene perimeter and police said they were investigating if it was used in the shooting.

In total, three men and three women were killed in the shooting. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified them as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Sacramento police said over 100 shell casings were found at the scene in the area of K and 10th streets. At least three buildings and three vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.

In its release, the Sacramento Police Department thanked the community for submitting more than 100 video and photo files to its evidence portal. A QR code was also created for witnesses who may have captured the mass shooting on their smartphones.

This story is developing.