SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged with three counts of murder. Additional charges were filed against Payton in relation to a fraud scheme involving the state’s Economic Development Department.

Payton is accused of defrauding EDD of $45,000 between July 2020, while he was in prison, and August 2020.

In November 2020, Schubert announced a massive fraud scheme involving the EDD office and inmates across California. At the time, Schubert said inmates across the state filed 35,000 fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits from March to August in 2020.

When the scheme was announced, the EDD had already paid out 20,000 of those claims, which accounted for over $140 million in benefits.

“It is perhaps and will be one of the biggest fraud of taxpayer dollars in California history,” Schubert said in November 2020. “That money was stolen from the coffers of the California state government.”

Sacramento police are currently searching for Payton after identifying him as the third suspect in the deadly downtown shooting. In April, investigators said it appears Payton is one of at least five shooters based on evidence they found.

The DA said Payton was out on bail at the time of the shooting.

The Martin brothers are currently in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Payton and the Martin brothers are facing murder charges for the deaths of Jonhtaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez-Andrade. According to the district attorney’s office, Alexander, Davis and Martinez-Andrade are considered innocent bystanders in a shooting allegedly between two rival gangs.

The three suspects are also facing enhancements related to the use of a weapon causing death.