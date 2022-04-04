SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Eighteen people were shot early Sunday morning in an area of downtown Sacramento well-known for its busy nightlife.

Six people died in the mass shooting that occurred in the area of 10th and K streets around 2 a.m.

By Monday morning, as Sacramento police continued their search for the gunmen, the scene had been cleared and the surrounding downtown roadways had reopened.

Here’s what we know about Sunday’s shooting so far:

Chaos erupts in downtown Sacramento

Sacramento police said they were patrolling the area when they heard shots being fired in the area of 10th and K streets around 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers said they rushed over to find a large crowd and six people dead in the street.

A witness told the Associated Press her friend saw a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm lying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.

“Officers began to give medical aid, including CPR, to victims that they found, and at the same time worked to stabilize the scene and learn what they could about the crime,” explained Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester.

Pop duo Aly and AJ had just performed at the Crest Theatre Saturday night as part of their A Touch of the Beat tour when they said their tour bus was “caught in the crossfire.” They added that everyone in their touring group was fine.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” the musicians wrote. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe.”

Hip-Hop artist Tyler, The Creator also performed in downtown Sacramento on Saturday night at the nearby Golden 1 Center.

Six killed, 12 wounded

In total, three men and three women were killed. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified them as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Harris’ mother initially identified her son as one of the victims, saying she grew frustrated after waiting several hours for information from police.

“My child is out there on that ground, you know? This don’t make any sense and there’s other people’s children that’s out there on the ground. And they won’t tell us nothing, and it’s heartbreaking,” Pamela Harris said, crying. “It’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on out here and they’re not telling us anything.”

Not long after FOX40 spoke to Pamela Harris, authorities confirmed that her son had died.

Frank Turner was working security in the Bay Area when he got word from family that his 29-year-old son, DeVazia Turner, was among the casualties.

“They were cousins … Sergio and DeVazia were cousins,” Frank Turner said.

According to their parents, both men were fathers.

Twelve other people were also shot and wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, officials said. UC Davis Medical Center told FOX40 on Monday morning that two of the wounded had been treated and discharged from the hospital and two others were still hospitalized.

Sacramento police search for suspects

The Sacramento Police Department said they are searching for at least two people behind the shooting. So far, there is no suspect information.

According to police, a video on social media points to a fight that happened before shots rang out. Investigators are working to see if that fight is in any way tied to the shooting.

At a press conference Sunday, police said one of their security cameras also captured a portion of the shooting, but they did not elaborate.

A stolen handgun was also found inside the crime scene perimeter and police said they were investigating if it was used in the shooting.

Sacramento officials said they are aware of social media videos that may show the events that led up to the shooting and are asking the public to submit videos or photos to their investigators. They have created a QR code for witnesses who may have captured the mass shooting on their smartphones, as well as a submission portal online.

“The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here at the Sacramento Police Department,” said Lester, who was just recently sworn in as Sacramento’s new chief of police.

A $10,000 reward has been offered by the Lodi-based organization Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Foundation Inc.

The city and the nation react

Community leaders were in disbelief as they spoke publicly about the mass shooting. Sacramento City Council Member Katie Valenzuela broke down into tears, distraught to hear about what happened in her district.

“Enough is enough. Enough is enough. And I will travel anywhere I need to travel and talk to whoever I need to talk to get these guns off these streets and get the youth what they need so they can be successful and that they don’t get shot down on K Street when they’re trying to have a good time,” Valenzuela said. “I know this is a national epidemic. This is not unique to Sacramento, but we can stop it here. We can stop it here.”

“The idea that people can have ready access to assault weapons, to weapons of destruction, and can indiscriminately use them however and wherever they want, that is not just an exception, it happens far too often. It is a sickness in our culture, and we must do everything we can to heal that sickness,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence before their game at the Golden 1 Center Sunday night. The team also released a statement on their social media channels.

Our community grieves as we mourn those lost today senselessly killed by gun violence. Our prayers are with those who have been wounded and heart goes out to all the families in anguish affected by this devastating act. Sacramento Kings

President Joe Biden reacted to the shooting in California’s capital city in a statement released by the White House.

“Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence. In a single act in Sacramento, six individuals left dead and at least a dozen more injured. Families forever changed. Survivors left to heal wounds both visible and invisible,” the president said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration was working closely with law enforcement officials.

“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.