FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County resident was killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Sacramento, officials say.

Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 of Selma, was among the six people killed Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s​ Office.

“It was a shock,” said Martinez-Andrade’s Stepfather Frank Gonzales. “You know you never think it is gonna be anyone close to us.”

Martinez-Andrade just turned 21 in January. Gonzales described her as a fun, loving woman who worked hard during the week so she could go to concerts on the weekend.

“That is what she loved to do she just turned 21 so she was getting out there and experiencing life,” said Gonzales.

Little did Gonzalez know that the last time he would hear from his stepdaughter was after she attended a concert with her friend in Sacramento on Saturday.

“At 1:00 was the last video that we got from her and we didn’t have to hear from her after that,” said Gonzales.



Photo of Yamile Martinez-Andrade provided by Alyssa Najera

Gonzales said Sunday, Martinez-Andrade’s friend told him and his wife that their daughter was one of the six victims killed after officials said multiple shooters opened gunfire in downtown Sacramento.

Twelve other people were also wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, officials said.

“We heard about it through her friend,” said Gonzales. “It was hard on my wife because no one told us what was going on. We are still looking for answers.

“You never think it is gonna hit close to home until it happens,” said Martinez-Andrade’s friend Alyssa Najera.

Najera met Martinez-Andrade at a concert a couple of months ago. Even though the two didn’t know each other long, Martinez-Andrade made a lasting impression.

“She had so much positive energy and I am so sad that she is not able to share it for a lot longer,” said Najera. “I am just appreciative for the time I had with her, she was an amazing person. Unforgettable.”

Martinez-Andrade’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign, which can be found here.