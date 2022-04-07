SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Before joining the State Assembly in 2014, Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, was a captain in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

He is also now running for Sacramento County Sheriff.

Cooper has been a proponent of Proposition 20, which was on the ballot in November of 2020. It would have called for stricter supervision of parolees and excluded more crimes from being reviewed for parole.

Nikki Laurenzo and Eric Harryman spoke to Cooper on a special edition of FOX40 News about crime and public safety.