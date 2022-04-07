SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Berry Accius is a community activist and the founder of The Voice of the Youth, a nonprofit program providing training, mentorship and motivation to Sacramento youth.

Accius often lends his support to families whose loved ones are victims of violent crimes. He also uses his voice to call for change in Sacramento communities when horrific events happen, such as the mass shooting on K Street.

“The communities are victimized from the beginning. So, if we don’t look at the prevention part of it, the intervention is kind of difficult,” Accius said.

Nikki Laurenzo and Eric Harryman spoke to Accius on a special edition of FOX40 News about crime and public safety.