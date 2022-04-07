SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn grew up in Oak Park and went on to serve his city’s police department for more than 20 years.

Hahn took over as police chief from 2017 until the end of 2021.

FOX40 spoke to Hahn about his reaction to the proposed solutions and the reactions that followed the deadly shooting on K Street.

“These are not single-issue solutions that are needed. One side says we need more gun laws. Well, the guns they were carrying were already illegal. One side says we need more police; one side says we need no police; we need all social workers; we need more community groups. We need all of that at the same time, working collaboratively together,” Hahn said. “That’s what we need for the short term.”