Warning: The video in this story contains violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A security camera captured a violent fight outside of a downtown Sacramento nightclub Sunday morning before the sounds of deadly gunfire interrupt the chaos.

The owner of El Santo Restaurant & Ultralounge shared the footage with FOX40 after learning that one of his cameras had captured the sounds of a mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded. He said it shows a group of people who never went inside his nightclub but instead were passing by when the fight broke out.

In the video, a group of people surrounds two brawling men. One of the men chokes the other as people grab at them to try to pull them apart.

The owner of El Santo said his security guards stepped in to try to break up the fight.

A volley of gunfire breaks through the screaming and yelling. Then more rapid shots are heard off-screen and people begin to run.

El Santo’s owner said none of the 18 people who were shot were found in front of his venue.

Police have said a video on social media pointed to a fight that happened before shots rang out. Investigators are still working to see if that fight is in any way tied to the shooting.

Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department.

Additional witness video shared with FOX40 shows people running away from the area and law enforcement rushing to the scene.

There was a Sacramento police camera positioned in the area, but officials have not said if it captured the shooting.

Sacramento officers said they found six people dead at the scene of the shooting. The youngest victims were 21 years old. Twelve others were wounded.

Investigators have requested people with videos or photos of the shooting to submit them to an online portal or use the QR code on the right of this story.