SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smiley Martin, who was named a suspect in the downtown mass shooting, has been released from the hospital and arrested by police, the Sacramento Police Department announced.

Police said Martin has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

He is currently ineligible for bail.

Martin, 27, had previously been under the supervision of an officer during his hospital stay. Police said he was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by gunfire at the scene of the shooting.

The Associated Press previously reported that Martin posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun hours before the shooting erupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.