SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Families are grieving and others are traumatized after a shooting in downtown Sacramento killed six people.

There are resources available in Sacramento County to help those grieving and processing the traumatic events.

Sacramento County Behavioral Health Director Ryan Quist talked to FOX40 about processing trauma, how to help people and the resources available.

For more information, visit the trauma resources page on Sacramento County’s website or CalHOPE.