SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento investigators revealed new details of how they believe the downtown shooting played out second by second.

On social media hours before the April 3 shooting in downtown Sacramento, gang affiliations and guns were flashed. Now, prosecutors are filling in the gaps between videos showing the suspected shooters and the shooting.

At the 10th and K streets intersection, police said they found several people dead: 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Officers found 57-year-old Melinda Davis in an area near the shooting.

According to court documents, police used surveillance video, including from a Police Observation Device at 10th and K, to create a timeline of the tragedy.

Officials said at about 1:57 a.m. 80 people gathered at 10th and K streets. The now-deceased Turner walked with a group of men toward Sharif Jewelers where Hoye, Smiley Martin and Dandrae Martin were standing.

Eight seconds later, people in the large crowd started to run, but Hoye and the Martin brothers stayed put.

At 1:58 a.m., Turner was joined by Mtula Payton and Harris. The two continued toward Hoye and the Martins. With the exception of Dandrae Martin, police identified the two groups of men as validated members of rival gangs.

At 2:00 a.m., Alexander walked toward Sharif Jewelers to pick up her sister who is standing near Harris.

Thirty seconds later, authorities said Turner and Smiley Martin started shooting at each other.

Martinez-Andrade was walking along K Street at the time. She, Alexander, Harris, Hoye, and Turner were shot as more than 100 bullets were fired.

Investigators believe at least one of the dead — Turner — was also a shooter. Another accused shooter, Smiley Martin was injured.

These details were filed as part of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office’s effort to prevent Smiley Martin from being released on bail once he is released from the hospital. On Friday, a judge agreed to deny bail.

Martin remains behind bars at the Sacramento County Jail.