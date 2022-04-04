SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Sacramento Monday night honoring the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting just blocks away.

Some held pictures of Melinda Davis, an unhoused woman who was one of six people killed in a hail of bullets.

“We are carrying the roses and the pictures to make sure that she is remembered,” said vigil attendee Skyler Henry.

While a community grieves, investigators announced an arrest Monday.

Sacramento police said they believe 26-year-old Dandrae Martin is connected to the shooting.

Martin is charged with assault and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told FOX40 that other potential suspects are still out there.

“And we expect as the investigation continues we will be available to identify more people that were involved,” Lester said.

Lester said police requests for cellphone video and pictures of the shooting has created a massive response.

“Certainly, I think everyone who has seen video of the event can appreciate and understand how complicated it was and how many people are on scene and the level of investigative work that needs to be done,” Lester said.

The evidence the public brings forth may play a big role in bringing justice to victims and their families.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office also said Monday that they are currently in the process of reviewing evidence themselves adding they also expect more arrests to be made.