SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The mayor of Sacramento tried to reassure residents that downtown is still a safe place to be after the tragic events of Sunday.

“Sacramento is a safe city. This is not unique to Sacramento,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

But his words have caused debate.

Tim Rosales, a political consultant who FOX40 frequently interviews, has his offices just a block away from where the shooting happened. He said he has lived in midtown and downtown for 20 years and that the area is not safe.

As an example, he said a few weeks ago a client went to meet with him but was randomly punched in the face by someone on the street.

“I was disturbed by Mayor Darrell Steinberg, his comments, and I understand he’s trying to calm a city but saying that people should feel safe in downtown Sacramento, the reality is absolutely 100% wrong. Downtown Sacramento, even prior to this event, is not safe,” Rosales said.

Businesses downtown said police have been doing a good job in the area but that there could be some improvements. Some also said Sunday’s shooting was just the latest in a string of incidents over the past two years: the pandemic, protests and now the shooting.

“It’s one of those things that affects everybody down here, even if it doesn’t directly affect you,” said Capitol Books co-owner Ross Rojec.

Business owners said they believe security could be better in the early morning hours, but they said overall they feel they are safe in the area.