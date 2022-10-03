SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Monday marks exactly six months since the early-morning shooting that killed 6 people and injured 12 others in downtown Sacramento on April 3.

Court documents filed by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the incident was part of a gang dispute.

“This tragedy downtown is a very public example of what families in many of our neighborhoods know too well,“ said Police Chief Kathy Lester several days after the shooting. “The suffering inflicted by gang violence does not limit itself to gang members. It spills over to claim and shatter innocent lives and harm our entire community.”

Brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin were arrested in connection with the shooting within days after the shooting. Police also began searching for a third man, Mtula Payton later that month.

On May 3, the Martin brothers and Payton, who police were still searching for, were each charged with murder in the deaths of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez-Andrade.

Schubert indicated that Payton and the Martin brothers were not charged with the death of the other three deceased because those individuals were participants in the “gun battle.”

Payton was later arrested in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team on May 28. Along with the charges he faces for the shooting, Payton is also charged with EDD fraud.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, all three suspects are not expected to appear in court again until January 27, 2023.