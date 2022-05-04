SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators outlined a timeline of those involved in the deadly K Street shooting in an arrest warrant and criminal complaint from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest warrant is 46 pages long, complete with surveillance images of what occurred before, during, and after the shooting that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

“This was a gun battle between rival gang members who came armed to this scene in downtown Sacramento and innocent bystanders died,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a press conference Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Schubert announced homicide charges were filed against brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin and Mtula Payton, along with enhancements for using a fully-automatic 9mm handgun. The three suspects are also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and having prior felony convictions.

Dandrae and Smiley Martin and Payton are each being charged with the murder of Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis and Yamile Martinez-Andrade .

According to the document, Payton and DeVazia Turner left District 30 on K Street at 1:32 a.m. and walked across the street toward a group that included Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Smiley Martin, and Dandrae Martin. In the document filled with photos from surveillance footage, this is the first interaction between the two groups allegedly involved in the shooting.

At approximately 1:57 a.m., Hoye is seen standing next to Smiley martin while raising his right arm parallel to the ground and pointing toward Payton and Turner’s group. In the document, it appears Hoye is holding a dark object in his hand, consistent with a firearm shown in the image.

According to the document, surveillance footage showed a muzzle flash from the area in front of Turner’s chest. After viewing surveillance footage from the El Santo nightclub, detectives observed multiple muzzle flashes coming from the area where Turner and Harris were standing.

Around 2 a.m., Martinez-Andrade, one of the six victims, is shown falling behind Hoye-Lucchesi and Smiley Martin.

Seconds after, the images show Smiley Martin firing a gun north. According to surveillance images, Payton shoots as he ran down 10 Street toward J Street, allegedly firing toward the south while running.

The volley of the gunfire appeared to be mostly around Sharif Jewelers.

According to a security video from the front alcove on 1029 K Street, Dandrae and Smiley Martin walked with two others past the alcove at 2:02 a.m.

As they walked by, Smiley Martin was shown discarding a fully-automatic gun with a 30-round extended magazine into the front alcove, according to surveillance images.

Within three minutes, five people were hit with gunfire and the body of Melinda Davis, a woman experiencing homelessness, was discovered later.

Through social media posts by the suspected gang members, investigators were able to identify the men involved, who were wearing the same clothes in the surveillance images.