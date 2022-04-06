SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The second person arrested in connection with the Sunday morning shooting that left six people dead and a dozen people injured has a long criminal history across state lines.

According to Sacramento police, Smiley Allen Martin is currently hospitalized for serious injuries after he was wounded in the gunfire that sparked chaos in downtown Sacramento. When he is well enough to be released, the 27-year-old will be booked into the county jail on charges of being a prohibited person with a firearm and being in possession of a machine gun.

Martin’s 26-year-old brother, Dandrae Martin, was the first person arrested in connection with the shootings and faces assault and firearm charges. Sacramento police have since told FOX40 that Dandrae Martin was one of the shooters Sunday.

“Dandrae Martin was one of the shooters. He was arrested on one of those charges of assault with a firearm,” said Sacramento Police Sgt. Zach Eaton.

Neither brother is charged with homicide, nor is it either brother’s first assault charge.

Smiley Martin most recently was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in state prison for assaulting his girlfriend, according to court records and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

In April of 2021, Deputy District Attorney Danielle Abildgaard argued against his early release from prison. In a letter to the parole board she wrote, “Inmate Martin has, for his entire adult life, displayed a pattern of criminal behavior.”

The deputy district attorney continued to detail his various crimes since coming of age. In January 2013, Smiley Martin was charged with gun possession as a prohibited person stemming from a juvenile case, as well as obstruction of justice. The then 18-year-old was sentenced to jail time and probation.

He turned up in Phoenix, Arizona, in May of 2013 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor marijuana charge. An Arizona court ordered him to be extradited back to Sacramento.

In November of 2013, Smiley Martin was caught on camera robbing a Sacramento Walmart of $2,800 in Galaxy Notebooks, for which he was sentenced to two years in prison.

His most recent incarceration stemmed from a May 2017 incident. According to Deputy District Attorney Abildgaard’s letter, “Inmate Martin forcibly entered his girlfriend’s residence. He located her hiding in her bedroom closet and hit her repeatedly with a closed fist on the face, head, and body, causing visible injuries. He then dragged her out of the home by her hair to an awaiting car. After he put her in the car, he assaulted her with a belt.”

Smiley Martin pleaded guilty to two felony assault charges in that case, resulting in the 2018 10-year prison sentence. He served about half of his sentence and was released on probation in February. He might have been released sooner, but a Parole Board rejected his bid for early release.

“If he is released early, he will continue to break the law. … It is clear that Inmate Martin should not be released as he poses a significant, unreasonable risk of safety to the community,” continued Abildgaard in her April 2021 letter.

FOX40 has contacted the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding Smiley Martin’s incarceration history, but they have not provided the requested information.

Dandrae Martin was convicted in 2016 in Maricopa County, Arizona, for aggravated assault. He also has an active warrant related to a 2014 domestic violence case in Riverside County. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in that case but, according to court records, did not complete the court-ordered punishment.