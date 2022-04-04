SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the suspects in Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The reward was made available by Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Lodi. Founders Leticia and Diego Galvan and San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar held a press conference Monday.

“Our mission is to offer a higher reward for violent crimes, homicides in the hopes that a higher reward will encourage witnesses to come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction of that crime,” Diego Galvan said. “We ask that if you could donate so that we could be able to put out the reward because the reward is at $10,000, but it’ll help us increase the reward as possible.”

Donations can be made on the foundation’s website lgajfoundation.org. Money raised by the Lodi organization is donated to the witness after a conviction is made.

All witnesses are anonymous to the foundation, Diego Galvan said.

“We’re a rewards foundation for Lodi and surrounding cities, and that is our sister city and this is a big massive shooting. How can we not help?” Leticia Galvan said. “We need to help. The reward is only $1,000. We had the money and we talked about it with our board and they said yes right away and that’s why we’re doing this.”

The foundation is named after Luis Alvarez Jr., who was murdered on April 2, 2016, outside the Star Hotel on Main Street in Lodi, according to the foundation’s website. Alvarez’s killer was eventually convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison.

“Six years ago on April 2, I got a call that they shot and killed my son,” Leticia Galvan said. “It was the most horrific thing. You’re numb, you don’t know what to do, you don’t know to cry or scream or whatever.”

“Crime Stoppers in Lodi put up a reward of up to $1,000 and we didn’t think that was enough, and that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing,” Leticia Galvan continued. “Raising money to put up higher rewards for unsolved homicides and other violent crimes.”

Six people died and 12 more were wounded in the mass shooting that occurred in the area of 10th and K streets early Sunday morning. Sacramento police said three men and three women were killed in the shooting.

On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the six victims as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

“We’re sending a message to Sacramento that we stand with them, we will fight with them. But equally important, we will help them heal,” Salazar said.

While the Galvans and Salazar were taking questions from the media, Sacramento police announced they arrested 26-year-old Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect” in Sunday’s shooting. Martin is currently facing felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted person carrying a loaded firearm.

According to records from the Sacramento County Main Jail, Martin had an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for a misdemeanor crime. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

After the arrest was made, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Martin was not arrested for any homicide related to the shooting.

The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence. This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert