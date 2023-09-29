(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire will wrap a fire engine in pink and blue as part of a cancer awareness effort.

According to the fire department, the firetruck will debut on October 1 and stay wrapped through November.

The fire department said the truck would still be used in service calls across the department’s five battalions.

  • Sac Metro Fire Pink Firetruck Engine for Cancer
“We understand the profound impact cancer has had on individuals and their loved ones, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference through our efforts,” the fire department said in a press release.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and pink ribbons are a common symbol used to raise awareness about the disease.

Similarly, November is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and is associated with the color blue.