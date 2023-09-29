(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire will wrap a fire engine in pink and blue as part of a cancer awareness effort.

According to the fire department, the firetruck will debut on October 1 and stay wrapped through November.

The fire department said the truck would still be used in service calls across the department’s five battalions.

Sac Metro Fire Pink Firetruck Engine for Cancer

Sac Metro Fire Pink Firetruck Engine for Cancer

“We understand the profound impact cancer has had on individuals and their loved ones, and we are dedicated to making a meaningful difference through our efforts,” the fire department said in a press release.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and pink ribbons are a common symbol used to raise awareness about the disease.

Similarly, November is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and is associated with the color blue.