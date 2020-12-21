Sacramento police release footage of armed man shot by officers inside grocery store

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released several video and audio recordings Monday in connection to officers who shot an armed man inside a Natomas neighborhood grocery store earlier in December.

On Dec. 13, 2020, a Sacramento police patrol officer responded to reports of a man who crashed his car into the Bel Air grocery store and entered the building armed with a knife.

The video can be seen here, but may be disturbing to some viewers.

The released video included an audio recording and transcript of the original 911 call.

The man, later identified as 26-year-old Jordan Zenka, walked to the back store in a disturbed state and began cutting himself on the neck, according to the 911 caller.

Footage shows officers making contact with Zenka while coordinating the safe escape of grocery store employees.

Through multiple clips of body camera and business surveillance footage, the video shows officers attempting to negotiate with Zenka before shooting him.

In the video and the accompanying press release, police officials said they used multiple less-lethal weapons, including Tasers and beanbag shotguns before using lethal force.

Footage shows Zenka being shot by two officers after the less-lethal weapons were used.

“The Sacramento Police Department is committed to transparency and additional videos will be released as the investigation continues,” the department said in its news release.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.