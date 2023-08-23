(FOX40.COM) — The City of Sacramento will have a meeting to inform the community about improvements proposed for Fruitridge Road.

According to the city, the Fruitridge Road Improvement Project is aimed at improving safety for people walking, biking, riding buses or driving along Fruitridge Road.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Earl Warren Elementary School.

According to the City of Sacramento’s website, the project could include “pavement rehabilitation, continuous bike lanes, reconstructing curb ramps, upgrading signal equipment, and other improvements” along the arterial road in South Sacramento between 65th Street and Power Inn Road.

Fruitridge Road Improvements Project (Credit: City of Sacramento)

The city says it will also add ADA-compliant curb ramps.

That stretch of Fruitridge Road currently includes four vehicle lanes and “intermittent segments of narrow bike lanes.”

The city is considering reducing the number of lanes to better accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024.