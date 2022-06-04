SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the 1000 Block of 12th Street, according to fire officials.

The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished after the building had been evacuated and the tenants were later allowed back inside, according to fire officials

The restaurant was closed for restorations, according to fire officials.