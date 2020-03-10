Sacramento State suspends all international and non-essential domestic university travel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All international and non-essential domestic university travel has been suspended by California State University Sacramento through May 31.

The suspension includes all campuses, auxiliary organizations and athletic programs.

Any travel that has already been approved needs to be reviewed and reapproved by managers, according to a release from President Robert S. Nelsen.

The Office of International Programs and Global Engagement will determine if students studying abroad will return to the United States or remain in their programs.

The decision to suspend travel was not an easy one, but we believe it is in the best interest of the health and safety of the Hornet Family. The coronavirus or, COVID-19, issue is dynamic and evolving, and an extension of further travel cancellations may be necessary. Robert S. Nelsen

Summer and fall 2020 travel will be determined at a later date.