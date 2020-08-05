Sacramento ‘strong mayor’ proposal heads to November ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Council has voted to put the “strong mayor” proposal on the November ballot.

If voters pass that measure, it would give Sacramento’s mayor more power to run the city government.

It would essentially make the mayor, who currently has one vote on the city council, the chief executive of the city with the power to propose its budget.

“The mayor would have the ability to approve or disapprove a budget if it wasn’t in line with the direction that a mayor campaigned on to win an election in the first place,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Steinberg has been exploring a “strong mayor” amendment to the city charter for more than a year.

City councilwoman-elect Katie Valenzuela, who has voiced opposition to the proposal, tweeted her response to Tuesday night’s vote.

“Well, there you have it – Strong Mayor will be on the ballot this fall. I’m sorry that we’ll have to spend time on this, but I know we are ready for this fight,” Valenzuela wrote.

Don't be discouraged. Rest up, and stay tuned for opportunities to get involved #PeoplePower