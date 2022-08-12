ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police.

Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the ground and the suspect had left the scene.

When deputies arrived on scene they reported finding a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper body and transported him to a local hospital. He is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that what caused the incident is still unclear but that the suspect and the victim were known to each other.