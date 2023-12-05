(FOX40.COM) — From wandering the streets of Merced County, to narrowly dodging being put down, Blue had a journey before joining the Sacramento Regional Transit Police Department as a service employee.

The two-year-old chocolate Labrador retriever is now wearing badge number 596 after joining the agency as the explosive devices detector on trains, at stations and in SacRT facilities.

Before finding his way to SacRT, Blue was picked up by an animal control officer in Merced County and placed into an overcrowded animal shelter.

On Feb. 13, the day before his euthanasia, Karen Robles with Labs 2 Love saw Blue and rescued him.

“No one was taking him; he was too exuberant and excited, but he’s a super neat dog, obedient and friendly,” Robles said.

Only a week after Robles rescued Blue, the Sacramento Police Department contacted Labs 2 Love looking for a new dog.

The department was in need of a new bomb-sniffing dog after their long-time yellow Labrador Waverly retired in early 2023, and put Blue through a few tests.

“They have to have a high ‘toy drive,’” Officer Ryan Chapman and Blue’s handler said. “They have to be crazy about toys. Finding explosives is, to them, a game of finding a toy. It’s basically hide and seek.”

Blue passed his initial tests and underwent further training before completing his K-9 sniffing certificate just two months after being brought on by the Sacramento Police Department.

“So many dogs are euthanized, it’s heartbreaking. I’m thrilled he had a happy ending,” Robles said.