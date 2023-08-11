It’s almost Spooky Season, Harry!

Yes, it may only be August. But it’s never too early to start planning for the best time of year: Halloween. And ever since 12-foot skeletons exploded onto the Halloween decor scene in 2020, the race is on to have the biggest and best Halloween yard display in the neighborhood.

Luckily, Sam’s Club is here to help. The warehouse retailer just unveiled the latest item in this year’s Halloween decor lineup, and not only is it absolutely magical — it’s also sure to be the envy of every Vernon and Petunia on Privet Drive.

Bring magic to your Halloween display with this 12-foot Hogwarts inflatable

This inflatable castle is actually 12 feet tall (the same height as your skeleton if you’re lucky enough to have one). It features Harry Potter standing at the front gate ready to greet trick-or-treaters as they journey through the tunnel, passing the names and crests of each of the four famed Hogwarts houses on their way.

But that’s not all that makes this inflatable castle as enchanting as the real Hogwarts — it also has lights to bring more magic to your Halloween display. The turrets and windows have energy-efficient LEDs set to random light patterns to make it seem like the classrooms and halls are actually filled with students (and probably an errant magical creature or two).

How do you set up a Hogwarts inflatable?

No magic is necessary to add Hogwarts to your Halloween display. Simply plug in the castle and let it inflate, then stake it down with the included heavy-duty lawn stakes and tethers so it’s weather-safe. You can even set it up indoors to feature a magical Halloween party scene.

Once Halloween season is (sadly) over, taking it down is just as easy — you just unplug it, let it deflate and put it back in the box for easy storage.

Create Hogwarts magic on your lawn this Halloween

Airblown Harry Potter Castle

Available online and in stores, this 12-foot Hogwarts replica inflatable from Sam’s Club brings Harry Potter magic to your Spooky season with a pass-through tunnel, Hogwarts House crests and even Harry Potter himself.

Sold by Sam’s Club

4 other fun and spooky Halloween inflatables

Costway 8 Ft Halloween Inflatable Fire Dragon

This 8-foot-tall dragon will tower over anyone brave enough to visit your yard on Halloween. With outstretched wings, horns and razor-sharp claws, he makes any display a little scarier. He fully inflates in just one minute and comes with built-in LED lights for added visibility.

Sold by Walmart

Member’s Mark Airblown Spooky Archway Tunnel

This spooky, haunted tunnel warns trick-or-treaters to “Beware!” Complete with ghosts, bats and a scary spider, it will ensure that only the bravest visitors make it to your door this Halloween.

Sold by Sam’s Club

HomCom Tall Haunted Tree Outdoor Lighted Halloween Yard Inflatable

This 7.5-foot haunted tree inflatable features jack-o-lanterns at its base, a spooky owl perched on a branch and a ghost peeking out from behind its trunk.

Sold by Walmart

Joiedomi 4 Ft Tall Halloween Inflatable Alien Tree Hugger

For an out-of-this-world Halloween display, you need this alien inflatable who just crash-landed in your yard and is ready to spook visitors as he peeks out from behind a tree.

Sold by Walmart

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.