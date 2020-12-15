San Diego starts program to aid firefighters’ mental health

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Fire Department has introduced a program that pairs service dogs and chaplains with firefighters to provide emotional support for work-related trauma.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that the program is the first of its kind in the country. Bodie, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, Ty, a 6-year-old mini goldendoodle, and Genoa, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever will join the department’s ranks.

The canine and chaplain teams have completed more than 120 hours of training. The department currently employs 17 chaplains. The teams help with other wellness efforts such as a peer support program and counseling services.