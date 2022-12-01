SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin’s own Logan Webb will represent the United States in the World Baseball Classic next spring.

Webb’s commitment to the U.S. Team team was announced on social media by Major League Baseball on Thursday.

The San Francisco Giants’ ace had a 15-9 record with 163 strikeouts and a 2.90 ERA in 192 ⅓ innings in his fourth MLB season in 2022. The Giants are the only team Webb has pitched for during his four-year career.

Webb was a standout at Rocklin High, where he had a 0.49 ERA, and 73 strikeouts in 57 ⅔ innings as a senior, according to MaxPreps. Webb also played quarterback for the Thunder football program, throwing for 47 touchdowns and 3,767 yards throughout his three-year prep career with the team.

Webb returned to Rocklin High on Monday to speak to students inside the school’s gym about the dangers of fentanyl. Former Major League and Sacramento River Cats player Drew Robinson also spoke at Rocklin High.

The Rocklin native will join a pitching staff that includes Nestor Cortes of the New York Yankees and Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals. Other Major Leaguers who are committed to Team USA are Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels), and Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals).

Webb is the second Sacramento-area player who is committed to playing in the international tournament. Elk Grove High alum Rowdy Tellez is committed to playing for Mexico in the WBC.

Tellez, who is a first baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers, will join fellow major leaguers Julio Urías (Dodgers) and Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays) on the Mexican squad.

Team USA is seeking to repeat as champions after finishing on top in the 2017 tournament with an 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico.

The Americans are in Pool C, which includes Mexico, Colombia, Canada and Great Britain.