SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) received bomb threats at his Castro neighborhood home and at his office, he stated in a press release Tuesday.

“Early this morning, I was informed by the San Francisco Standard and the police that someone had issued a bomb threat against me, listing my specific home address and also threatening to shoot up my Capitol office,” Wiener stated. “The email said ‘we will f—— kill you’ and called me a pedophile and groomer.”

Officers were dispatched “at approximately 6:03 a.m.” Tuesday, San Francisco Police Department Public Information Officer Niccole Pacchetti told KRON4 News.

“Officers arrived on scene and conducted a search of the home but did not locate an explosive device,” Pacchetti stated. “The incident was determined to not have any merit.”

Wiener was a target of a bomb threat earlier this year. In a separate incident, a San Ramon man was found guilty in September for threatening to kill him.

Wiener, who is gay and Jewish, has been a frequent target of homophobic and antisemitic statements on social media. Legislation that Wiener proposed, which was since signed into law, in the areas of transgender rights and the California sex offender registry, has led to his being targeted, the senator stated.

“This latest wave of death threats against me relates to my work to end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the criminal justice system and my work to ensure the safety of transgender children and their families,” Wiener stated. “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA activist Charlie Kirk recently tweeted homophobic lies about me, falsely accusing me of supporting pedophiles and child ‘mutilation.'”

The sex offender law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, did not change any criminal penalties, but did allow those convicted of sexual relations that are not penile-vaginal sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex the ability to ask a judge they not be placed on the sex offender registry, provided the minor was 14 or above and they were within 10 years of the age of the minor.

With regard to penile-vaginal intercourse, this had been the case for some time, but the ability to petition a judge did not exist in cases where there’d been oral, rectal or digital penetration. Misunderstandings about the law have been prevalent on social media, the Associated Press reports.

The most recent threat to Wiener’s life came in the aftermath of a massacre at a Colorado gay bar and a warning to the LGBTQ and Jewish communities from the United States Department of Health and Human Services regarding their safety.

“The extreme homophobic and transphobic rhetoric that has escalated on social media and right wing media outlets has real world impacts. It leads to harassment, stalking, threats, and violence against our community. People are dying as a result. Responsible political leaders on the right must call it out and stop tolerating it,” Wiener stated. “I will always fight for the LGBTQ community — and for the community as a whole — and will never let these threats stop that work.”