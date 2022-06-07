STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the San Joaquin River near Acker Island in Stockton on Monday when they noticed a grassfire burning on the island, according to deputies.

Deputies began using their patrol boats fire fighting equipment when the fire spread to a structure that the sheriff’s office identified as Lost Isle Resort, according to deputies.

Two people were evacuated from the area due to the fire and the sheriff’s office along with the Port of Stockton Port Police secured the area, according to the sheriff’s office.