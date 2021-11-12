San Rafael Police: 2 Sacramento women invited 17-year-old boy into car and shot him

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Two Sacramento women were arrested on charges of shooting a 17-year-old boy, robbery and prostitution.

The victim told the San Rafael Police Department that he was in the area of Medway Road and Belvedere Street around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when a woman came up to him and they began talking. Eventually, he got into a car with her and another woman and they drove to a parking lot.

The victim said they got into an argument, during which one of the women pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg. He got out of the car and was able to get help at a nearby convenience store, which is where police first found him.

The police department said they were able to get surveillance footage that showed the suspect vehicle and license plate. They then contacted other Bay Area agencies to be on the lookout for the car.

The following night, the Antioch Police Department said officers stopped a car with both suspects inside. During a police interview, the women “made incriminating statements and admissions regarding the shooting,” according to the San Rafael Police Department.

The suspects were identified by police as 28-year-old Alaytreya Gregory and 32-year-old Satearah Murphy. They were booked into Marin County Jail.

The victim was treated at a hospital for his injury and released.