PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to phone scammers impersonating two of their sergeants.

The sheriff’s office said that the scammers left voicemails in which they did not ask for anything but led potential victims to believe there was an urgent matter and they needed to call the fake sergeant back.

When the sheriff’s office attempted to call the two numbers they said one of the numbers was disconnected and the second led to a Google subscriber service.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind people that they, and any other law enforcement agency, will not call asking for money and will not give courtesy calls to those who have warrants for their arrests.

Those unsure if a call from law enforcement is legitimate should hang up, look up the phone number of the agency reaching out and call it themselves to confirm the number is correct, according to the sheriff’s office.