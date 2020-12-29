Sculpture honoring Breonna Taylor smashed in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating after a sculpture of Breonna Taylor was smashed to pieces in downtown Oakland over the weekend. The bust was installed just two weeks ago to honor Taylor, the Black woman killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky during a drug raid last March. The installation was found destroyed on Saturday, prompting police to launch an investigation. Sculptor Leo Carson tells the Bay Area News Group he considers the destruction of his work an act of “racist aggression” against Taylor. The vandalism comes months after marchers took to the streets to protest the killings of Taylor and of George Floyd in Minneapolis.