SCUSD distributing computers to students for distance learning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Next week, the Sacramento City Unified School District will begin the implementation of its distance learning plan and district officials are making sure every student has access to learn from home.

The district will distribute about 8,600 computers to elementary students across Sacramento Friday and Saturday.

Many children have been learning from a distance for weeks now but now the district is putting a specific plan in place to try to help teachers and students make the most out of the rest of this school year.

Teachers will use a variety of tools to connect with their students including the computers, phone calls, textbooks and course materials.

They’ll focus on the essential standards that students would typically be learning in the classroom during this portion of the school year.

Because shifting to distance learning is a change in the working environment for staff, the district is required to negotiate with labor partners, including the Sacramento City Teachers Association.

The district and teachers association have been negotiating on this plan since March 16 but still have not been able to come to an agreement.

Nonetheless, distance learning is moving forward and the district wants to make sure every student has access to the curriculum.

For information about when your student’s school is distributing computers, head over to the district’s website.