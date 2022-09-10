YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood.

Another body was found on Thursday at around 2 p.m. along the 1900 block of Linda Avenue in Linda, according to the sheriff’s office, but there is currently no evidence indicating that the two incidents are related.

The sheriff’s office said that they have no reports of a missing person, there are no known identities for both people and the causes of death for both people are currently unknown.

Increased patrols will be conducted in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.