Second Utah Jazz player, Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for coronavirus

It started as a joke: Before leaving a post-practice interview session Rudy Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Utah Jazz were using during an availability with him on Monday before a game with the Detroit Pistons.

It isn’t so funny now — not with two Jazz players now having tested positive for the virus, and with a league on edge.

Gobert is now the NBA’s Patient Zero for coronavirus after becoming the first player in the league to test positive, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. And a second person with knowledge told AP on Thursday that Gobert’s Utah teammate, Donovan Mitchell, tested positive as well.

“As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player,” the Jazz said in a statement Thursday. “We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward.”

The Jazz have not confirmed that Gobert and Mitchell are the two positive tests.