SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man who allegedly went on a year-long burglary crime spree has been identified and arrested, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday.

Andrew Deanda burglarized more than 35 small businesses in San Jose, according to police. Over in Milpitas, he is accused of burglarizing at least 20 businesses.

Investigators said the serial burglar used the same pattern: smashing glass windows of a businesses, grabbing cash registers, and then fleeing the scene in stolen vehicles.

The crime spree stretched from February of 2021 to February 2022.

San Jose Police Department detectives worked closely with Milpitas detectives to identify Deanda as the prime suspect.

Officers found and arrested Deanda Monday at a residence in the 4500 block of Houndshaven Way in San Jose.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on 44 counts of burglary, nine counts of felony vandalism, grand theft, and additional misdemeanor charges.

Police Chief Anthony Mata said, “Our exceptional detectives showed their continued tenacity in identifying and arresting another suspect who was victimizing our community. This prolific burglar targeted small businesses who were also affected by the pandemic. Our department will not give in and will continue combating and investigating these types of crimes.”

Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to contact Detective Gach #4338 of the San Jose Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4401.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app or by calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP.