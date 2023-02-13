SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A United Airlines Boeing 777 landed safely at San Francisco Airport after experiencing a steep dive after its departure from Maui in December 2022, the Air Current reported Sunday.

The flight reportedly came within 800 feet of hitting the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 18, 2022, after leaving Kahului Airport amid heavy rain and a flash flood warning, before making a full recovery. Reports say that the plane reached roughly 2,200 feet before beginning the dive at about 8,600 feet per minute and dipping below 775 feet above the ocean.

The dive reportedly produced 2.7 times the force of gravity on the plane and the passengers.

The dive and recovery happened over a period of only 45 seconds. The flight eventually landed in San Francisco about 27 minutes early.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said an internal safety report was filed after the incident and the aircraft was inspected before its next flight. An investigation led to more training for the pilots, according to the spokesperson. “Safety remains our highest priority,” the spokesperson said.

Federal investigators are seeking more information about the incident. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said the agency is still seeking information about the incident, which only came to light following The Air Current’s report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.