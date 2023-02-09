SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire in San Francisco’s Outer Sunset District that was at three alarms on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue has now been contained, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. One civilian has been seriously injured and a firefighter suffered minor injuries but is in stable condition, SFFD also said.

Three homes have been damaged as a result of the fire. Evacuations have been ordered from 1730-1750 22nd Avenue. All other residents of the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue have been ordered to shelter in place. Video from the scene showed firefighters battling and the blaze and seemed to indicate that at least one home had been partially destroyed.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. Fire crews are actively responding to the blaze. A tweet from the SF Department of Emergency Services advised people to avoid the area of 1749 22nd Avenue.

Emergency crews are on the scene and people are being advised to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes. The San Francisco Fire Department is working to determine the cause. Unconfirmed reports suggest the fire may be related to an explosion of some kind. The San Francisco Fire Department is working to determine the cause.

The Red Cross is also responding to the fire and will meet with the displaced residents, it tweeted. “Please avoid the area as this is an active, dangerous scene,” the tweet also said.

A PG&E spokesperson told KRON4 that they are working closely with local officials, and no cause has yet been determined for the fire.