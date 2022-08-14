CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager.

According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road.

The news release said that the manager was doing room checks of vacated rooms at the hotel to prepare them for the next guests when he found an occupant still in the room after check-out. The man then pointed a gun at the manager and told the manager to leave.

The person in the room was 43-year-old Modesto resident Shane Smith. Officers tried to communicate with Smith, however, he refused to talk to any officers on the scene. Smith was found to be on parole for homicide.

When officers approached the room they saw Smith pointing the gun at them and the officers backed away, continuing to attempt communication with Smith.

The Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics then arrived on the scene to help officers with the situation,

A standoff ensued after Smith refused to come out of his room for several hours. The occupants in the rooms next to Smith were evacuated for their safety.

After chemical agents were thrown into the room, Smith exited and surrendered to law enforcement.

Shane was arrested for delaying law enforcement, resisting, a parole violation, and assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into jail at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.