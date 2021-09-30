Sheriff: Auburn man arrested for indecent exposure, sexual battery

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies arrested a man on Wednesday under the suspicion he exposed himself and sexually battered a victim in his car in June.

Anthony Rodriguez, 26, is a suspect in several sex crimes since June, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

On June 18th, Rodriguez gave a ride to a female victim in North Auburn, deputies said. He introduced himself to the victim as “Wicked.” Rodriguez then allegedly exposed himself and sexually battered the victim.

On September 24th, deputies said Rodriguez parked his vehicle beside a victim’s car in a veterinary clinic parking lot. He then exposed himself, masturbated, and filmed both himself and the victim’s reaction.

Later that day, Rodriguez allegedly parked alongside another victim at the Auburn Public library and performed a similar act, deputies said.

Deputies said Rodriguez is a suspect in additional investigations by other Placer County law enforcement agencies.

If you have been a victim of Rodriguez, please contact Detective Martin at 530-889-6984.