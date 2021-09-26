Sheriff: Thief wearing Cal Fire uniform steals guns, jewelry near Fawn Fire

A thief caught on a property owner’s camera illegally entering a property. Additional photos show the man leaving with items in-hand.(Courtesy: Shasta County Sheriff’s Office)

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — A thief wearing a Cal Fire uniform broke into a car outside of Redding, stealing guns and jewelry, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The theft, which occurred on Bailey Road north of Redding Saturday morning, happened near to where a Cal Fire uniform was stolen out of a truck earlier last week.

A property owner caught the two men on camera, with one clearly wearing a Cal Fire uniform.

The suspects may be responsible for another reported burglary nearby.

Anyone with information relating to these thefts is asked to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6000.