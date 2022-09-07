DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy is on the run and should be considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people early this morning, according to Dublin police.

Anyone who sees Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Williams Jr. is urged to call 911 immediately.

A man and woman were shot inside their home on Colebrook Lane. Someone called 911 at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and told emergency dispatchers that the gunman fled in a vehicle. The homicide victims died at the crime scene.

“Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr.,” the Dublin Police Department wrote. Police officers quickly realized that Williams works as a deputy for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Dublin.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy Devin Williams Jr. is on the run after a double homicide. (Image courtesy DPD)

“At this time, Williams Jr. has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous,” DPD wrote at 9 a.m.

Williams lives in Stockton and owns two cars. Dublin police said he may be driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916, or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.

If you see Williams or his vehicles, “call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him,” Dublin police wrote.

The wanted deputy may be driving this car. (Image courtesy Dublin Police Dept.)

KRON ON is streaming live

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.