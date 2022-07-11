A man believed to be involved in separate shootings at two 7-Eleven stores is shown in images released by the Brea Police Department on July 11, 2022.

A man has been tied to three separate shootings at Southern California 7-Eleven stores early Monday, including two that were fatal. Police are investigating whether the man might have been involved in a fourth shooting.

A 7-Eleven clerk was fatally shot during a robbery around 4:20 a.m. at a store on Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard, Brea police said.

Police respond to a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven in Brea on July 11, 2022. (KTLA)

Responding officers found a male clerk with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, around 4:55 a.m., La Habra police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 381 East Whittier Blvd.

Police found two gunshot victims who were treated at the scene and transported to a hospital.

No suspects were located at the scene.

“We feel not 100% sure, but we feel confident that it is the same suspect,” Capt. Philip Rodriguez of the Brea Police Department said during a news conference later Monday morning.

Brea police then released surveillance images of the suspect involved in their incident.

Santa Ana police eventually confirmed that the man wanted in the other two incidents was involved in a third 7-Eleven shooting earlier Monday.

In that incident, a male was found shot to death at a store parking lot at 300 East 17th St. around 3:25 a.m.

Authorities have not released many details about the shooting or what led up to it, but indicated it was also a robbery.

In yet another incident, a 7-Eleven customer was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside, police said.

That shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. at the store along the 5100 block of La Sierra Avenue, Riverside police said.

The suspect brandished a gun, robbed the clerk and allegedly shot a customer on the way out.

The customer, described only as a man, was transported to a hospital in grave condition, Sgt. Ryan Railsback told KTLA.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting in Brea is asked to contact Detective Alfred Rodriguez at 714-671-4438 or AlfredR@cityofbrea.net.

Anyone with information about the incident in La Habra is asked to call the Police Department at 562-383-4300.