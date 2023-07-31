(KTXL) — As California nears the heart of wildfire season, Calaveras Consolidated Fire announced the temporary closing of one of their fire stations due to staffing issues.

The fire protection district’s station in Valley Springs at 129 CA-12 was closed on Saturday as the department “continue(s) to lose firefighters to other agencies because of salary and working conditions.”

The fire district said that this closure will continue until adequate funding is secured to staff the fire station.

The fire district operates a second Valley Springs location at 6501 Jenny Lind Road and a third fire station at 3255 Helisma Road, Burson.

According to the fire district’s website, they have been in operation since July 1, 2013, after a joint power agreement was made between Jenny Lind and Foothill Fire Protections Districts.

“Cal-Co (Calaveras Consolidated) Fire covers roughly a 163 square mile area in the western portion of Calaveras County serving the communities of Valley Springs, Burson, Wallace, Campo Seco, Milton, Rancho Calaveras, La Contenta and Jenny Lind,” the fire district writes on their website.

The crews are mostly made up of around 50 volunteers that work with five full-time personnel to provide suppression, prevention and emergency medical services.

Each year, crews will respond to around 1,300 fire and medical-related emergencies.