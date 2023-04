(KTXL) — A duplex fire on Friday morning in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood has left six people without a home, according to Metro Fire of Sacramento.

Crews arrived in the 10000 block of Nebula Way at around 2:49 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from both garages.

Metro Fire of Sacramento

Hose lines were established and searches were conducted that resulted in five from one of the units and one person from another being evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.