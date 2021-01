SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – SMUD reported Tuesday night that rainy and windy conditions had caused outages affecting thousands of customers.

We are currently experiencing scattered outages and downed poles due to the strong winds and heavy rain. Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power. Follow estimated restoration times or report an outage at https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj. pic.twitter.com/Nn4GPSHelE — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 27, 2021

More than 160 outages across the Sacramento area were reported Tuesday night, affecting 26,754 SMUD customers at one point.

SMUD said crews are working quickly and safely to restore power to customers as soon as possible.

This is a developing story Check back for more updates.