Some Stockton McDonald’s to donate french fry sales to memorial fund for Officer Jimmy Inn

(KTXL) — Some McDonald’s restaurants in Stockton will be donating 100% of the money made from french fry sales to a memorial fund supporting Officer Jimmy Inn’s family.

Inn was shot and killed while responding to reports of a domestic disturbance Tuesday. He leaves behind a wife, a 7-month-old son, 14-year-old stepson and 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The fundraiser will start at 10:30 a.m. on May 14 and last until the restaurants close that day.

See participating McDonald’s below:

Pacific 4515 Pacific Avenue, Stockton CA 95207

Wilson Way 1009 N Wilson Way, Stockton CA 95204

Lower Sac 8020 Lower Sacramento Road, Stockton CA 95210

Ben Holt 3143 W Benjamin Holt Drive, Stockton CA 95219

Center 1423 N Center Street, Stockton CA 95203

Waterloo 4419 E Waterloo Road, Stockton CA 95215

March & West 1049 E March Lane, Stockton CA 95210

Holman 3355 E Hammer Lane, Stockton CA 95212

Don Ave 2415 W Hammer Lane, Stockton CA 95209

Gateway 322 S. Center Street, Stockton CA 95203

Quail Lakes 2025 W March Lane, Stockton CA 95207

Spanos 10623 Trinity Parkway, Stockton CA 95219

Charter 611 W Charter Way, Stockton CA 95206