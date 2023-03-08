(KTXL) — On Tuesday, crews from each of Tuolumne County’s fire services responded to a house fire that took more than seven hours to fully contain.

– Video above: Residents preparing for potential flooding

At 10:31 p.m., crews with the Tuolumne County Fire Department were dispatched to the fire on the 191000 block of Hess Avenue in Sonora with reports of two people still inside.

The first units arrived within five minutes and found that all seven occupants were outside.

Extremely heavy fire was seen coming from the structure and firefighters entered the home to begin their fire attack.

Images courtesy of the Tuolumne County Fire Department

By 2:01 a.m., the fire was knocked down and the structure was heavily damaged. Full containment was achieved at 5:43 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the Tuolumne Fire District, Twain Hart Fire Rescue, Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Protection District, Columbia Fire, Columbia College Fire, Jamestown Fire, Sonora Fire and Modesto Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.