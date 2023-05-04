(KTXL) — Four people involved in a high-speed pursuit near South Lake Tahoe on April 27 were arrested in connection to a casino theft in Nevada, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer in Alpine County on SR-88, near Upper Emigrant Trail, was working a speed detail when they observed a gray van approaching at a high rate of speed, the CHP said.

The officer confirmed the speed estimation after activating their radar and measuring the van’s speed at 86 miles per hour.

Even with the officer in pursuit, the van increased its speed to about 95 mph while traveling westbound on SR-88.

The van then turned northbound onto SR-89 and continued increasing its speed while the officer was in pursuit.

At this time a Be on the Look Out (BOLO) call came over the radio from Douglas County Sheriff in Nevada.

The neighboring sheriff’s department said they were on the lookout for a vehicle matching the description of the one in pursuit for a recent theft at the Wa She Shu Casino in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Additional units and air support were requested for the pursuit while the suspect vehicle increased its speed to more than 100 mph.

Eventually, a spike strip was deployed in the path of the van which deflated the vehicle’s front two tires.

The passengers fled on foot but were quickly apprehended and the stolen items were turned over to the Washoe Tribal Police Department, the CHP said.